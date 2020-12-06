Covid-19: Main indicators go on falling, but more slowly now

While all coronavirus indicators continue to drop, the rate at which the numbers are going down is slowing, as new more relaxed measures start to come into effect, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

Between 27 November and 2 December, an average of 2,1771.6 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 13% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 589,942. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 284 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 51% drop compared to the two weeks before.

Between 29 November and 5 December, an average of 187.7 patients was admitted to hospital, down 22% from the week before.

In total, 3,163 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 185 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 753 are in intensive care, which is 36 fewer than yesterday. A total of 490 patients are on a ventilator – 26 fewer than yesterday.

From 26 November to 2 December, an average number of 113.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 20.8% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 17,254.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of more than 6.1 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 29,600 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 8.9%. That means that fewer than one in ten people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 2% compared to last week, along with a 2% increase in testing.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.87. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects fewer than one other person on average.

The Brussels Times