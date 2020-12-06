Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down...

The number of new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Belgium continues to go down, according to Sciensano, which reported on Sunday that the daily average over the past week was 13% lower than in the previous week.

The public health institution also noted, in its latest report, issued on Sunday, that hospital admissions went down by 22%, while deaths dropped by 21% during the period under review.

However, 113 persons still die from COVID-19 each day in Belgium.

The report noted that, in one week, the number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 had decreased by 21% to 3,163, including 753 persons in intensive care – a 20% drop. Of these, 490 were on oxygen machines while 75 were receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

During the week just ended, the average rate of reproduction of the virus was 0.868 for the entire country, which confirms the slowdown in its progression.

Since February 2020, Belgium has registered 589,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 44 % in Wallonia, 41% in Flanders and 13% in Brussels. A total of 17,254 persons have died so far from the virus.

The Brussels Times