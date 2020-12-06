   
Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 December, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down...
Police break up nine lockdown parties in Antwerp...
Coronavirus: Prime Minister hints at easing of restrictions...
New infections reach record high in the US...
Man wounds two police officers while resisting arrest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down
    Police break up nine lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Coronavirus: Prime Minister hints at easing of restrictions in mid-January
    New infections reach record high in the US
    Man wounds two police officers while resisting arrest in Spa
    Customers flock to newly reopened shopping streets in Brussels
    WHO: Vaccine acceptance is the next hurdle
    Covid restrictions tighten in Seoul, South Korea
    Jambon: No deal Brexit could cost 28,000 jobs in Flanders
    Covid-19: Main indicators go on falling, but more slowly now
    Flemish opposition calls for free sanitary products in schools
    Only one in three looks forward to a future in the same job
    Covid-19: Politicians and virologists clash over measures
    Hairdressers in Belgium set up shop on city streets to protest closures
    Historic Michael Jordan jersey sells for record 264,000 euros
    10% excess deaths in Belgium in 2020 due to Coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Police issue 165 curfew tickets per day
    Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child
    The mind of József Szájer
    Rare infectious disease on the rise among children due to COVID-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down

    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    © Belga

    The number of new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Belgium continues to go down, according to Sciensano, which reported on Sunday that the daily average over the past week was 13% lower than in the previous week.

    The public health institution also noted, in its latest report, issued on Sunday, that hospital admissions went down by 22%, while deaths dropped by 21% during the period under review.

    However, 113 persons still die from COVID-19 each day in Belgium.

    The report noted that, in one week, the number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 had decreased by 21% to 3,163, including 753 persons in intensive care – a 20% drop. Of these, 490 were on oxygen machines while 75 were receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

    During the week just ended, the average rate of reproduction of the virus was 0.868 for the entire country, which confirms the slowdown in its progression.

    Since February 2020, Belgium has registered 589,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 44 % in Wallonia, 41% in Flanders and 13% in Brussels. A total of 17,254 persons have died so far from the virus.

    The Brussels Times