   
Belgium extends financial aid to businesses affected by coronavirus measures
Saturday, 12 December, 2020
Coronavirus briefs: US approves vaccine...
Motoring organisations advise: No heavy coats inside the...
Electric vehicles: Fine particular pollution from brakes and...
Coronavirus: Daily infections still top 2,000 in Belgium...
Belgium extends financial aid to businesses affected by...
    Belgium extends financial aid to businesses affected by coronavirus measures

    Saturday, 12 December 2020
    © Belga

    The Council of Ministers on Friday approved a royal decree extending to January the doubling of financial allowance for independents affected by Covid-19 measures, the Office of the Minister for SMEs and Independents, David Clarinval, said in a statement.

    In December, it covers independents in the hospitality, events, entertainment, culture, fairs, markets, travel, hairdressing and beauty sectors.

    The double “droit de passerelle” (transitional allowance) as the mechanism is called, grants independents without family responsibilities 2,583.40 euros per month in Covid-19 support, while those with families are eligible for 3,228.20 euros.

    The mechanism, which initially covered October and November, was first extended to December, and now covers the month of January, pending the implementation of a new system next year.

    This system is based on two pillars, the first of which will provide support for independents faced with a total interruption of their activities due to a measure taken by a public authority. It will take effect on 1 February.

    The second pillar, which covers independents in all sectors economically affected by the crisis, takes effect on 1 January.

