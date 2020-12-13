   
Covid-19: More new cases, fewer in hospital and fewer deaths
Sunday, 13 December, 2020
    © Pixabay

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium has risen above 605,000, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

    Between 3 and 9 December, an average of 2,196.6 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 1% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 605,966. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 266.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 35% drop compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 6 and 12 December, an average of 179.6 patients was admitted to hospital, down 4% from the week before.

    In total, 2,781 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 92 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 627 407 are in intensive care, which is 19 fewer than yesterday. A total of 407 patients are on a ventilator – four fewer than yesterday.

    From 3 to 9 December, an average number of 91 deaths occurred per day, marking a 20.5% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 17,902, exactly 1i0 more than yesterday.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6,309,354 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 31,340.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 8.3%. That means that fewer than one in ten people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went down by 0.6% compared to last week, along with a 6% increase in testing. The idea that more tests leads to more positive results is attractive, but is not borne out by the figures.

    The reproduction rate, finally, currently stands at 0.94, down slightly from yesterday’s 0.97. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. If it rises above 1.0 again, it would mean that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the pandemic would be growing again.

