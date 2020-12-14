   
Minister demands tougher fines for lockdown party organisers
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 December, 2020
Latest News:
Minister demands tougher fines for lockdown party organisers...
Iran summons French, German ambassadors following condemnation of...
Leopold II statue defaced in Namur...
One-third of investors feel they can help fight...
New station inaugurated in Anderlecht...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Minister demands tougher fines for lockdown party organisers
    Iran summons French, German ambassadors following condemnation of execution
    Leopold II statue defaced in Namur
    One-third of investors feel they can help fight global warming
    New station inaugurated in Anderlecht
    ‘Let’s try to have a Belgium that functions with four regions’
    400 people demonstrate in front of European Parliament in support of Indian farmers
    The Amazon rainforest has lost an area the size of Spain in 18 years
    Johnson’s hallucinations of sovereignty
    Germany prepares tougher coronavirus measures
    Cautious optimism in Brexit talks before deadline
    Research: Serious Covid-19 could have a genetic cause
    Covid-19: More new cases, fewer in hospital and fewer deaths
    Coronavirus: Russia develops a vaccine for cats
    Brexit: Tories protest UK government’s gunboat diplomacy
    Covid-19: Expert opinion divided on Pfizer vaccine delay
    France: Six-year-old girl dies in boat disaster
    EU steps up fight against antisemitism
    SNCB brings in new railway timetables from today
    Financial help on the way for nursing homes
    View more
    Share article:

    Minister demands tougher fines for lockdown party organisers

    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne. © Belga

    Federal justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD) has called for tougher fines for anyone organising a lockdown party after a number of incidents.

    Van Quickenborne was reacting to reports of a third incident at the student residences of the College of Europe in Bruges in a week’s time.

    Last weekend police broke up two parties– the colleges houses its mainly foreign students in four residences in the city – with the participants being fined €250 each. They were also confined to their private rooms when the College closed the communal areas.

    Then on Saturday another party took place in a third location, apparently involving another set of students. Reports said either seven or 12 people were involved.

    At least seven people were involved, but some even speak of 12 people present,” said Dirk De fauw (CD&V), mayor of Bruges.

    It is possible that a few were able to escape. In any case, these are students with bad intentions. That is why we keep an extra eye on all those residences. The students don’t make it easy for us either: last weekend the windows were even taped to hide such a party. All offenders who were still present can expect a fine in any case.”

    But Bruges students are not the only culprits. At one party in Jette in the past week, organisers had organised a proper bar and a shuttle service to bring party-goers from a meeting point to the party itself.

    In Mechelen, police broke up two parties on Saturday. The first took place in a garage and involved 15 people aged between 19 and 30 years. The second involved seven people.

    The fines imposed for organising an illegal party amount to €750, and €250 for those attending. Van Quickenborne finds those sums too low to be an effective deterrent, and is calling for fines into the thousands for organisers, and increased fines too for those taking part.

    This is criminal and anti-social behaviour,” said Van Quickenborne. “I think the fines are far too low. At the moment people just buy off a party. The definition will also be clarified: if there is music and there is alcohol, for example. If someone deliberately organises something with the intention of breaking the law, the fines will be very heavy.”

    Today, the minister will attend a hastily-arranged meeting with the college of prosecutors-general of the country, the senior judicial body, to discuss the question.

    The meeting will also consider the question of the powers under the Covid-19 regulations of the different levels of government.

    It is time to dot the I’s and cross the T’s and make it clear to certain mayors and provincial governors: this far and no further,” the minister told the VRT.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times