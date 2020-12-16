SNCB reduces train offer for Christmas holidays...

On 24 and 31 December, various trains will not ride or will not cover the full trajectory.
Those include the S9 from Leuven/Landen, which will not ride between Brussels’ Luxembourg station and Braine-l’Alleud in Walloon Brabant, and the S61 between Charleroi South and Jambes, which will only run once every hour.
Other trains will be impacted from 5:00 PM on on those days, such as the IC train between Antwerp and Charleroi, the S train Between Brussels Midi and Louvain-la-Neuve, and the S32 between Puurs and Essen.
Finally, after 5:00 PM on New Year’s Eve, the S32 will not serve Roosendaal (in the Netherlands), and the S43 between Hasselt and Maastricht will not serve the Dutch stations of Eijsden, Maastricht Randwyck and Maastricht.