   
SNCB reduces train offer for Christmas holidays
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020
Latest News:
SNCB reduces train offer for Christmas holidays...
Porn broadcast onto Leuven government building (again)...
Germany enters strict lockdown until 10 January...
Brussels Airlines reveals cautious 2021 summer schedule...
Wear a mask when you see your family...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 December 2020
    SNCB reduces train offer for Christmas holidays
    Porn broadcast onto Leuven government building (again)
    Germany enters strict lockdown until 10 January
    Brussels Airlines reveals cautious 2021 summer schedule
    Wear a mask when you see your family this Christmas, warns WHO
    Who was Marie Popelin, the Brussels woman honoured by Google today?
    European Parliament hands Sakharov Prize to Belarus opposition
    Antwerp police test smart cameras that see drivers texting
    Why the EU starts vaccinations weeks later than UK and US
    No vaccine before 2022 for one-fifth of the world
    Flemish archaeological find turns out to be stolen French treasure
    Belgium in Brief: Police (Mostly) Can’t Spy With Drones
    Brexit: EU leader sees ‘very narrow’ path to agreement
    Next few days will be ‘crucial’ to reverse rising trend, Van Gucht warns
    Police will check for Ardennes house parties over Christmas
    Belgium will start vaccinating ‘on same day’ as all EU members
    Belgium’s company cars will be taxed higher in 2021
    Masks produced by slave labour in China on sale in Belgium
    Brussels keeps 10PM curfew on Christmas Eve
    Coronavirus crisis: Sweden failed to protect residents in care homes
    View more
    Share article:

    SNCB reduces train offer for Christmas holidays

    Wednesday, 16 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Fewer trains will run in Belgium between 19 December and 3 January, national railway company SNCB announced.

    Most peak hour trains (P trains) will not run, SNCB said on it website. In addition, the number of intercity (IC) trains between Antwerp and Brussels will be reduced.

    In addition, there will be fewer suburban (S) trains between Antwerp and Sint-Niklaas and between Halle and Mechelen.

    On 25 December and 1 January, trains will follow the schedule of a typical Sunday.

    Related News

     

    On 24 and 31 December, various trains will not ride or will not cover the full trajectory.

    Those include the S9 from Leuven/Landen, which will not ride between Brussels’ Luxembourg station and Braine-l’Alleud in Walloon Brabant, and the S61 between Charleroi South and Jambes, which will only run once every hour.

    Other trains will be impacted from 5:00 PM on on those days, such as the IC train between Antwerp and Charleroi, the S train Between Brussels Midi and Louvain-la-Neuve, and the S32 between Puurs and Essen.

    Finally, after 5:00 PM on New Year’s Eve, the S32 will not serve Roosendaal (in the Netherlands), and the S43 between Hasselt and Maastricht will not serve the Dutch stations of Eijsden, Maastricht Randwyck and Maastricht.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times