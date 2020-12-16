SNCB reduces train offer for Christmas holidays...

Fewer trains will run in Belgium between 19 December and 3 January, national railway company SNCB announced.

Most peak hour trains (P trains) will not run, SNCB said on it website. In addition, the number of intercity (IC) trains between Antwerp and Brussels will be reduced.

In addition, there will be fewer suburban (S) trains between Antwerp and Sint-Niklaas and between Halle and Mechelen.

On 25 December and 1 January, trains will follow the schedule of a typical Sunday.

On 24 and 31 December, various trains will not ride or will not cover the full trajectory.

Those include the S9 from Leuven/Landen, which will not ride between Brussels’ Luxembourg station and Braine-l’Alleud in Walloon Brabant, and the S61 between Charleroi South and Jambes, which will only run once every hour.

Other trains will be impacted from 5:00 PM on on those days, such as the IC train between Antwerp and Charleroi, the S train Between Brussels Midi and Louvain-la-Neuve, and the S32 between Puurs and Essen.

Finally, after 5:00 PM on New Year’s Eve, the S32 will not serve Roosendaal (in the Netherlands), and the S43 between Hasselt and Maastricht will not serve the Dutch stations of Eijsden, Maastricht Randwyck and Maastricht.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times