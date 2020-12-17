   
European court bans ritual slaughter for Jews and Muslims
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 December, 2020
Latest News:
European court bans ritual slaughter for Jews and...
Pope asks Covid-19 vaccines ‘for the poorest’ for...
Proximus activates ‘real 5G’ in three places in...
Belgian Prime Minister tests negative for coronavirus...
When will we know Belgium’s latest changes?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 December 2020
    European court bans ritual slaughter for Jews and Muslims
    Pope asks Covid-19 vaccines ‘for the poorest’ for 84th birthday
    Proximus activates ‘real 5G’ in three places in Flanders
    Belgian Prime Minister tests negative for coronavirus
    When will we know Belgium’s latest changes?
    Schools will not close until 31 January, Belgian education ministers say
    Belgium is ready to start vaccinating by 27 December, health minister confirms
    Giant teddy bears enforce social distancing on Finnish buses
    Governments in 60 countries use pandemic to abuse human rights
    Brexit: European parliament sets Sunday deadline for agreement
    De Croo in quarantine after high-risk contact with French president
    One million households pay too much for electricity
    De Croo uses English to urge internationals not to cross the border
    Covid crisis has improved people’s digital skills
    Belgium could start vaccinations on 27 December
    Belgium in Brief: Nothing Changes, Unless It Does
    Brussels does not test enough for Covid-19, expert warns
    Flemish ban on slaughter without stunning backed by European Court
    Coronavirus: Tenerife closes its borders for 15 days
    Close schools until 31 January, expert warns
    View more
    Share article:

    European court bans ritual slaughter for Jews and Muslims

    Thursday, 17 December 2020

    The European Court of Justice (CJEU) issued on Thursday a ruling in favour of the Flemish ban of ritual slaughter.

    The ban contradicts a previous opinion of its Advocate General who had recognized that the banning is an attack on the rights of Belgian citizens to practice their religions freely and is incompatible with EU law.

    The Advocate General’s opinion is followed in the majority of cases and the ruling came as surprise to the Jewish and Muslim organisations in Belgium who had filed a common appeal to the CJEU to overrule the ban in the name of freedom of religion. According to the applicants, ritual slaughter is also compatible with animal welfare concerns.

    The CJEU’s decision to ignore the Advocate General’s recommendation in this case and thus allow the ban on religious slaughter is not only disappointing but also undemocratic. No democracy can exist when its citizens are denied basic human and civil rights,” said Yohan Benizri, President of the Belgian Federation of Jewish Organizations.

    Benizri, who is Vice President of both the European Jewish Congress and the World Jewish Congress, told The Brussels Times that the legal team behind the appeal plans to pursue every legal recourse to change the decision, including appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.

    The bans on ritual slaughter in Belgium were proposed some years ago. Following the court decision, Flemish minister Ben Weyts (N-VA), who as minister for animal welfare introduced the ban in 2017, celebrated the ruling as a victory and tweeted that, “We are making history today.” In his view, the ruling opens the door to forbid ritual slaughter without stunning throughout Europe.

    The minister did in the past not respond to repeated requests for comments from The Brussels Times.

    In fact, the relevant EU regulation (No 1099/2009 on the protection of animals at the time of killing), does allow ritual slaughter without stunning if it takes place in approved slaughterhouses. This was already permitted in an earlier EU directive.

    European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said in 2017 that according to his personal point of view, ”ritual slaughter should not be a problem if it is done by people trained to do so.” He added that “on animal welfare, let the facts speak for themselves. Let science testify as to the suffering of animals when they are slaughtered.”

    Member states might adopt stricter rules to protect animal welfare but not ban ritual slaughter completely. According to Benizri, this was also the intention of the lawmakers and the legal challenge to the CEJI was in principle supported by the European Commission and the Council. Slaughter without stunning in incompatible with Jewish and Muslim religious law and amounts to a ban in practice.

    Since the regulation entered into force in 2013, the Commission has not initiated any infringement procedure against those member states that have banned ritual slaughter without stunning. In its ruling, the court interpreted for the first time the EU legislation, which “does not itself effect the necessary reconciliation between animal welfare and the freedom to manifest religion.”

    The court then found that interference by member states, requiring stunning also in ritual slaughter practiced by Jewish and Muslim communities in the EU, meets “an objective of general interest recognised by the EU, namely the promotion of animal welfare.”

    Hunting allowed

    © Belga

    The court is of the opinion that it is has found the right balance between conflicting values that are enshrined in the EU treaty but seems unaware of its own double standards.

    In the same ruling, it makes an exception for “the killing of animals in the context of hunting and recreational fishing activities or during cultural or sporting events.”

    According to the court, animal welfare does not matter in hunting because “cultural and sporting events result at most in a marginal production of meat which is not economically significant. Consequently, such events cannot reasonably be understood as a food production activity.”

    Other examples  outside the scope of the court ruling are factory farming and live animal transports in the EU against which animal welfare NGOs are protesting.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times