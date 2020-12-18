   
Covid-19: Self-employed to get eight free therapy sessions
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Latest News:
Moderna coronavirus vaccine ‘overwhelmingly approved’ in US, Trump...
Belgian shops will not turn away international customers...
Covid-19: Self-employed to get eight free therapy sessions...
Quarantining red-zone travellers not entitled to unemployment benefits...
Brexit: Temporary rules will keep Channel tunnel open...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Moderna coronavirus vaccine ‘overwhelmingly approved’ in US, Trump announces
    Belgian shops will not turn away international customers
    Covid-19: Self-employed to get eight free therapy sessions
    Quarantining red-zone travellers not entitled to unemployment benefits
    Brexit: Temporary rules will keep Channel tunnel open
    Belgium in Brief: Will Life Be Normal By January?
    Brexit: ‘just a few hours’ left for a trade agreement, EU negotiator warns
    Belgium’s Covid-19 measures won’t change when vaccines arrive
    Children don’t import coronavirus into the family, figures show
    European vaccine prices revealed in Belgian Twitter blunder
    Consultative Committee meeting today: what we already know
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s reproduction rate rises to 1.0
    More than 30,000 new coronavirus infections in Germany
    Consultative Committee told to lockdown if infections worsen
    Thalys gunman sentenced to life imprisonment
    Conspiracy messages broadcast onto Brussels digital billboards
    Hunting horn players recognised as cultural heritage by Unesco
    Pope asks Covid-19 vaccines ‘for the poorest’ for 84th birthday
    Proximus activates ‘real 5G’ in three places in Flanders
    Belgian Prime Minister tests negative for coronavirus
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Self-employed to get eight free therapy sessions

    Friday, 18 December 2020
    © PxHere

    Self-employed people suffering the effects of the Covid-19 crisis are to be given up to eight free sessions with a clinical psychologist, the government said.

    The offer comes from David Clarinval (MR), federal minister for small business. The sessions will be fully reimbursed from a budget of €11 million.

    As a result of many of the measures taken to combat the epidemic in Belgium, many freelance workers have found their incomes slashed and their work situation become precarious.

    Help is available for those unable to work because of the crisis, but a task force on vulnerable groups also suggested psychological support for self-employed workers suffering through the crisis.

    The last government made it possible for anyone covered by health insurance to claim for eight sessions in a year with a psychologist, reimbursed with the exception of a co-pay of €11.20 per session.

    For the introduction of what he called “a crucial measure,” Clarinval worked together with minister for social integration Karine Lalieux (PS).

    In addition to the economic support we try to provide, we should not neglect the psychological aspect of the situation,” Clarinval said. “The scale and duration of this crisis are unprecedented. The stress it causes, especially for those whose life’s work is endangered, is immense. That has an impact on everyone, even the most mentally resilient people.”

    And he urged the self-employed to take advantage of the offer.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times