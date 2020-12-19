   
Belgian regions will harmonise policies on immigration
Saturday, 19 December, 2020
    Belgian regions will harmonise policies on immigration

    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium's Council of Ministers has given the green light for the creation of an Inter-ministerial Conference on Migration and Integration, Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi announced on Saturday.

    The Conference will involve ministers of the federal government, which has overall responsibility for immigration, and the regions, which are each responsible for integration.

    "This consultative platform will make sure there is greater harmony between the policies of the federal authorities and the federated bodies," Mahdi explained.

    The Council of Ministers also approved the extension to 30 September 2024 of the lease contract for the building housing the headquarters of the Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (Fedasil) on Rue des Chartreux in Brussels.

    Additionally, it validated a modified procedure at the Conseil du Contentieux des Étrangers (CCE – Immigration Litigation Council) due to the Covid-19 pandemic: since physical contact is to be avoided as much as possible, telecommuting has now become the norm at the Council.

