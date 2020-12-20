   
Belgium’s firework ban is ‘not justified’ in private places, sector says
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 20 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s firework ban is ‘not justified’ in private...
Biden presents team to fight ‘existential’ climate crisis...
All Eurostar trains between London and Brussels cancelled...
Belgium leads the field in Europe for deep...
Italy joins Netherlands and Belgium in banning flights...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    Belgium’s firework ban is ‘not justified’ in private places, sector says
    Biden presents team to fight ‘existential’ climate crisis
    All Eurostar trains between London and Brussels cancelled on Monday
    Belgium leads the field in Europe for deep tech developments
    Italy joins Netherlands and Belgium in banning flights from UK
    EU to tackle hazardous chemicals in permanent makeup and tattoo ink
    Trump downplays cyberattack and Russia’s supposed role
    Covid-19 vaccine distribution trial goes well, but staff still need training
    Dozens demonstrate against Covid-19 measures in Namur
    Flanders announces new support measures for business and culture
    Flanders approves new paid ‘buddy’ system for integration
    Belgium closes borders to UK travellers from midnight
    Israel first country to mass vaccinate the population
    Covid-19: 250 scientists call for tougher European response
    Belgium’s average of daily Covid-19 deaths begins to rise
    Netherlands bans flights from UK over new Covid mutation
    Banned after Brexit: Entering the EU with a cheese sandwich
    New study shows difference between Covid-19 and flu
    How Belgium’s latest travel rules work
    NGO report unveils ‘merciless’ violence against migrants at Europe’s borders
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s firework ban is ‘not justified’ in private places, sector says

    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    © Belga

    Fireworks vendors have come out strongly against the ban on fireworks in private places, describing it as “neither justified nor justifiable,” in a statement released on Sunday.

    In March, holiday-goods stores saw their turnover shrink on average by 80%, according to the fireworks vendors, who have come together to defend their interests. Prospects for the year 2021 do not seem better, with many carnivals and other events already cancelled, they note.

    While they understand most of the measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, including the ban on fireworks in public places, they do not understand the reasoning behind the prohibition of fireworks displays in private, the merchants say.

    “The correlation between the spread of the virus and the use of fireworks on private grounds seems non-existent,” they said in a statement.

    “It seems surprising to ban the private use of fireworks (in one’s garden, one’s private property) and justify it with the fact of not overwhelming our already overcrowded hospitals” when the private use of fireworks causes only about 20 accidents at the end of each year, they added.

    Additionally, many of these accidents are “caused by illegal devices sold illegally by people without licensed stores,” they pointed out.

    The merchants also noted that the private use of fireworks is authorised in neighbouring countries such as France and Luxembourg, and it is impossible to monitor strictly whether Belgians are crossing the border to purchase them there.

    The Brussels Times