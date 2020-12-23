   
Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff are worn out”
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
Latest News:
Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff...
Video surfaces of lockdown party raid which left...
Arms, drugs, cash: Huge haul from police raid...
Belgium’s vaccination plans criticised for regional bias ...
Netherlands lifts ban on UK travellers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff are worn out”
    Video surfaces of lockdown party raid which left several injured
    Arms, drugs, cash: Huge haul from police raid in Etterbeek
    Belgium’s vaccination plans criticised for regional bias 
    Netherlands lifts ban on UK travellers
    Crime pays in Belgium, say magistrates in new book
    Eurostar to Belgium resumes as border reopens
    EU member disagree on who gets vaccination priority
    Hugging football players threatened with yellow card in Belgium
    De Lijn continues public transport strike through Thursday
    Kanye West spotted in Antwerp
    Blokker parent Mega World is bankrupt: 650 jobs at risk
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s increase in infections continues to slow down
    Rapid tests are not the solution to restart normal life, expert says
    Two gold bars discovered in Brussels sewers
    New coronavirus strain detected in the Netherlands
    Dutch hospitals stop non-urgent care as coronavirus patients rise
    Jos Hermans (96) will get Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine
    Commission asks EU countries to scrap UK travel ban
    Covid-19: UK strain reached Belgium through the Netherlands, virologist says
    View more
    Share article:

    Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff are worn out”

    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    © Belga

    The St-Lucas hospital in Bruges is to close to visitors and new admissions for ten days in an effort to damp down a flare-up of new cases of Covid-19, CEO Niko Dierickx said.

    The hospital’s Covid-19 wing is full, and patients are having to be diverted to other hospitals in the area. The wing holds 29 patients, with another five being treated in ICU.

    But the reason for the visitor ban is a sudden flare-up of new Covid cases within the hospital itself.

    Two departments are affected,” Dierickx told Het Laatste Nieuws. “From contact tracing we came to the conclusion that the virus had entered the hospital through visitors. That is why we have to take this drastic measure. The number of patients has increased considerably in recent days. At the same time, staff members drop out. Feel free to call it an internal lockdown. This also has consequences for scheduled admissions that will not take place. Our regular care must be scaled back.”

    At the same time, he regretted the need to take such a measure, particularly at this time of year.

    We noticed that, precisely because of this festive period, visitors were becoming more and more relaxed. They were more relaxed in their own behaviour and that is really not the what we want,” he said.

    As a result, the incidence of the virus went up 20%.

    Now the hospital predicts a third wave will begin about the third week in January, once people return from winter holidays.

    There are simply too many risks being taken,” Dierickx said.

    The hospital has had to refer patients to the Zeno hospital in Knokke, while the figures in the nearby AZ Sint-Jan in Bruges are also still worrying.

    We can of course scale up our capacity, but that would mean we can offer even less regular care, and then we would need extra staff. I have already had to bring people back from leave to keep things going. This makes our people despondent and I understand that.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times