Indoor lockdown breaking BBQ leaves one in hospital with CO posioning

A lockdown breaking barbecue party in a garage in Anderlecht has ended with one person in the hospital and fines for all after the fire department

The Brussels fire department was alerted by a resident of the flats after her CO monitor went off, but they found no source in her flat. Further inspection, however, showed the source was the garage of the building where several people had gathered to grill.

After inspection by on-scene medics, one of the revellers was sent to the hospital with mild CO poisoning caused by improper use of the equipment.

“Apart from the breaches of the corona measure, they were too many, it is never a good idea to use a barbecue or fire basket in an enclosed space,” says fire spokesman Walter Derieuw. “The combustion gases cannot be removed and the CO accumulates in the confined space, resulting in intoxications. So never use a barbecue or fire basket indoors, only in the open air”.

The local police of the Brussels South zone were also called to the scene, and drew up an official report against all those present.

