    Covid infection rate in Belgium declines

    Friday, 25 December 2020
    © PxHere

    The number of new coronavirus cases per day has decreased during the past week, with 2,452.4 new cases per day during the week of 15-21 December, according to Sciensano.

    This is less than the previous week, and represents a stable reproduction rate of less than 1 (0.989).

    In Brussels however, the trend has been the opposite, with a 20% increase during the same period. Also the regions of Liege, Limbourg, and Brabant Flamand have seen increases of roughly 10%.

    In addition, hospitalisation remains high with 181 new people on average being admitted every day during the week leading up til Christmas. In total, 2,448 Covid patients are currently being treated in hospital.

    The Brussels Times