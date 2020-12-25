   
Coronavirus: Saint Nicholas nursing home visit results in death of 18 residents
Friday, 25 December, 2020
    The death toll continues to grow in the Hemelrijck nursing home in Mol, a town 50 km east of Antwerp in Belgium, following the visit of a Saint Nicholas infected with coronavirus.

    Five more residents have died since Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 18. A total of 121 residents and 36 staff have already been infected.

    The infections occurred in the wake of a Saint-Nicholas visit organised by the nursing home’s management, but laboratory research is still being carried out to determine the exact source of the infections.

    Two weeks ago, an outbreak of infections was recorded in the nursing home. A few days earlier, a Saint-Nicolas had visited residents, not knowing that he was infected with coronavirus.

    Authorities are still trying to determine if the visit by the Saint-Nicholas was the cause for all the infections.

    “Several laboratories are currently trying to determine the source of the infections, but I have not yet received results. This therefore remains uncertain for the moment,” explained Wim Caeyers, the town’s mayor.

    The Brussels Times