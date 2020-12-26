   
Covid-19: Jaw pain is an unexpected side-effect of mask wearing
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 December, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19: Jaw pain is an unexpected side-effect of...
New cases, admissions and deaths down as restrictions...
New Brussels modern art museum gets the go-ahead...
Coronavirus: Saint Nicholas nursing home visit results in...
Brexit deal: The day after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 December 2020
    Covid-19: Jaw pain is an unexpected side-effect of mask wearing
    New cases, admissions and deaths down as restrictions take hold
    New Brussels modern art museum gets the go-ahead
    Coronavirus: Saint Nicholas nursing home visit results in death of 18 residents
    Brexit deal: The day after
    Apple prepares to launch its own electric vehicle
    Church bells ring in unison across Belgium as a ‘signal of comfort and hope’
    Covid infection rate in Belgium declines
    Calm Christmas Eve for Brussels police
    Brexit: ‘Trade will no longer run as smoothly’
    Netherlands requires negative covid test for train and ship arrivals
    100 people evacuated on Christmas Eve after warehouse catches fire in Anderlecht
    Brexit: MEPs to vote on deal in 2021
    Belgium apologises for confusion about Christmas rules for children
    Life in the All Passport line: Belgian Brits get info on new rights
    Commission asks EU countries to scrap UK travel ban
    Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights from abroad
    Brexit deal: UK leaves EU’s Erasmus programme
    Brexit: ‘We’ve taken back control’, says UK PM
    Brexit: UK and EU reach trade agreement
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Jaw pain is an unexpected side-effect of mask wearing

    Saturday, 26 December 2020

    The pandemic of Covid-19 has caused many millions of casualties, as one unusual and unexpected side-effect: complaints of pain in the jaw.

    For most of us, the obligation to wear a face-mask in all public situation is a pain in the neck. According to physiotherapists, however, it is also becoming a literal pain in the face in increasing numbers.

    The sector has recorded an increase in patients complaining of pain in the muscles of the jaw, and according to Fien Jonnaert, a practitioner who specialises in the jaw problems, there are two root causes: mask wearing and stress, both attributable to the coronavirus crisis.

    Keeping the mask in place and talking through it puts a lot of strain on the jaw,” she told Het Nieuwsblad. “And then the stress of the coronavirus also takes its toll on the jaw.”

    It has long been known that stress can express itself by grinding of the teeth, even unconsciously and often during sleep – which can have an effect on the state of the teeth themselves, as well as on the jaw muscles.

    The mask is a new addition.

    Since March I have seen more and more people in my practice with jaw complaints,” Jonnaert said. “Just then the corona crisis also started.”

    The graph of the increase in jaw complaints maps the increase in mask-wearing exactly, she said.

    At the start of the corona crisis, the number of jaw complaints increased, especially among healthcare staff,” she told the paper. “These are people who were already wearing face masks at the time. Later the number of complaints continued to rise, when the masks also appeared on the streets.”

    The problem, though, is not the masks per se, but the fact that people tend not to wear them properly.

    Use a mask that suits your face, that does not slip, because when masks slip down, we often try to correct it with the jaw, which is not accustomed to that movement.”

    Not all of the masks on the market, particularly the more fashion-oriented style, are made to fit every face type. The ordinary blue surgical mask from the pharmacy is made to be one-size-fits-all.

    And if you have been experiencing jaw problems, she has some free advice.

    With a few simple exercises you can relax the tension of your jaw muscles. For example, give your jaw some rest by keeping it in a resting position. Mouth slightly open, tip of the tongue against the roof of the mouth and lips together. And suppress the urge to adjust your mask by moving your jaw back and forth.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times