Belgium raises unemployment allowance by 1.125% from 2021...

Belgium’s federal government has decided to increase the minimum unemployment allowance each year during its term of office.

With effect from the 1st of January next, the allowance will go up by 1.125% each year, not counting automatic wage indexation and welfare-envelope payments.

According to Economic Affairs and Labour Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne, the increases will add up to 16% for the entire legislature, when indexation hypotheses and welfare-envelope payouts are factored in.

From the 1st of January 2021, the gross minimum monthly allowance for a co-habiting head of household will be 1,357.22 euros, an increase of 15.1 euros.

For single persons, the minimum unemployment allowance will be 1,111.90 euros, an increase of 12.37 euros.

The Brussels Times