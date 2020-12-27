Strong winds sweep across Belgium and France, up to 25 cm of snow in the Ardennes

Belgium and north-eastern France experience strong winds on Sunday due to storm Bella which is raging on the British Isles and is spilling over into Belgium.

The Royal Meteorological Institute for its part forecasts gusts of 80 to 100 km/h until the early evening throughout the Belgian territory.

The gusts will reach 80 to 100 km/h inland, 100 to 120 km/h on the coast.

The institute has issued an orange alert for traffic condition in the provinces of Liège, Namur and Luxembourg. Snowfall will gradually intensify in the Ardennes, only to decrease during the evening or at night.

By Monday morning, the accumulations of fresh snow could reach 10 to 25 cm in the Ardennes, or even a little more locally. Given the sustained wind, IRM also warns of the formation of large snowdrifts.

During the night from Sunday to Monday, patches of frost or ice as well as a winter rain shower can also make the roads slippery in other regions of the country.

The Brussels Times