Yellow alert for slippery roads across Belgium...

Motorists have been advised to be cautious from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning throughout the territory due to dangerous driving conditions across the country.

Roads across Belgium will be slippery due to persistent ice patches – and even by snow in the Ardennes – the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) warned on Tuesday.

The RMI has once again predicted snowfalls in the Ardennes, in regions above 300 meters of altitude, which will lead to up to 3 cm of fresh snow.

From 6:00 PM, the whole country, except for the Coast, has been placed on yellow alert. This phase will end on Wednesday at 12:00 AM.

The Brussels Times