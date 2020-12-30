   
Belgium makes ‘day 1’ covid test mandatory for all red zone arrivals
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020
Latest News:
What happens if you arrive in Belgium after...
Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit agreement with the EU...
Brexit: Trade agreement contains ‘decades-old’ tech references...
Cyclist who knocked over child spent a night...
Belgium makes ‘day 1’ covid test mandatory for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 December 2020
    What happens if you arrive in Belgium after curfew?
    Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit agreement with the EU
    Brexit: Trade agreement contains ‘decades-old’ tech references
    Cyclist who knocked over child spent a night in the cells
    Belgium makes ‘day 1’ covid test mandatory for all red zone arrivals
    Make ecocide an international crime, says Sophie Wilmés
    26% of Brussels donors have Covid-19 antibodies
    Spanish police discover ‘Nazi museum’ in home of German arms dealer
    2021: Here’s what changes the New Year brings – that we know about
    Post-Brexit: Trade agreement with huge hole
    Belgium in Brief: Now is not the time to travel
    Covid-19: Once vaccinated, details go on a Belgian online database
    End of goodwill: Returnees should prove they are covid free, expert warns
    Consultative Committee consider new measures for returning travellers
    Belgium’s vaccine rollout needs improvement, committee finds
    EU leaders sign post-Brexit agreement
    Covid-19: Belgium’s new infections remain below 2,000 a day
    Brexit: New Year signals end of cross-channel ‘booze cruise’
    Reinforced border checks for travellers returning this weekend
    Brussels ‘zone 30’: 5 things to know ahead of 1 January
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium makes ‘day 1’ covid test mandatory for all red zone arrivals

    Wednesday, 30 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will once again tighten measures for returning travellers from midnight tonight,  according to a press release following today’s last-minute meeting of the Consultative Committee.

    The new measures are as follows:

    Mandatory quarantine after a stay of more than 48 hours in a red zone. This means that as of 31 December 2020, everyone (residents and non-residents) who returns to Belgium after a stay of at least 48 hours in a red zone will have to go into quarantine. The quarantine can only be ended after a negative PCR test on day 7 of the quarantine.

    A PCR test is required on return on day 1 and day 7 of quarantine. From Saturday, January 2, 2021, people will receive a text message after their return with which they can register at a test centre.

    At Brussels Airport, the testing capacity will be further expanded so that incoming travellers will be able to ve tested there immediately. Testing capacity will additionally be developed at Charleroi airports and Brussels-Midi station.

    Extra checks will be placed on return from abroad. As discussed yesterday, a special effort will be made to strengthen the checks of measures in cross-border traffic. This includes checking the Passenger Location Form and the mandatory negative test for non-residents.

    These stricter measures should be seen as an addition to the previous decisions of the Consultation Committee which, among other things, provided for stricter checks of the Passenger Locator Form and called for a negative test for non-residents entering Belgium.

    These measures apply until 15 January.  Exceptions can be made for:

    • People exercising critical functions in essential sectors
    • Students taking an exam (can only interrupt to take the exam)
    • For residents who were abroad for professional reasons.

    “The Consultative Committee has determined that the number of infections in our country is currently lower than in other countries,” said the release. “The evolution of the number of confirmed cases is also more favourable in our country than in other countries. In addition, there is a strong indication that a new variant of COVID-19 currently circulating in the United Kingdom is much more contagious.”

    The Brussels Times