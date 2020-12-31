   
Annus horribilis: Here’s what Belgians will remember of 2020
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 31 December, 2020
Latest News:
Annus horribilis: Here’s what Belgians will remember of...
Workers who cannot telework during quarantine to get...
Gasoline and diesel become cheaper from tomorrow...
Children returning from holidays not allowed to go...
Weather report: snow expected on last day of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 31 December 2020
    Annus horribilis: Here’s what Belgians will remember of 2020
    Workers who cannot telework during quarantine to get temporary unemployment
    Gasoline and diesel become cheaper from tomorrow
    Children returning from holidays not allowed to go to school on Monday
    Weather report: snow expected on last day of 2020
    Government has €200,000 to fight ‘period poverty’
    Revealed: Flemish socialist leader bought votes in end-of-year lists
    Belgium announces systematic checks on returning travellers in stations and airports
    Flemish education minister posts comedy New Year message
    Belgium’s daily coronavirus infections continue to drop
    What happens if you arrive in Belgium after curfew?
    Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit agreement with the EU
    Brexit: Trade agreement contains ‘decades-old’ tech references
    Cyclist who knocked over child spent a night in the cells
    Belgium makes ‘day 1’ covid test mandatory for all red zone arrivals
    Make ecocide an international crime, says Sophie Wilmés
    26% of Brussels donors have Covid-19 antibodies
    Spanish police discover ‘Nazi museum’ in home of German arms dealer
    2021: Here’s what changes the New Year brings – that we know about
    Post-Brexit: Trade agreement with huge hole
    View more
    Share article:

    Annus horribilis: Here’s what Belgians will remember of 2020

    Thursday, 31 December 2020
    The face mask will be with us for a long time. © Belga

    The year 2020 was an anus horribilis if ever there was one, and before it’s even over, the people of Belgium have the souvenirs etched into their memories.

    The RTBF carried out an informal and unscientific poll to find out what people will take away from this year. Here are some of the highlights [sic] with comments from those questioned.

    Lack of contact and liberty: “The downside – if we have to pick one, would be at the social level. We used to have all of our weekends booked. We wound up suddenly and solely in our own family cocoon.” – Michel, 48, father of three.

    “I got through it all right. What I missed was the lack of human contact. Covid has changed my habits. I no longer see my relatives.” – Gisèle, 62, retired.

    The cancellation of opportunities for young people: “For months, I took all the necessary steps. I thought I would be leaving. We did not yet know the extent of the coronavirus. And on my birthday, I learned via an email that my trip was cancelled. It was demoralising because I had worked for four years to get good grades and have a chance to be selected.” – Clara, 22, would-be Erasmus student in Canada.

    The end of the home/work frontier: “The second wave was psychologically too much. You never feel like you’re getting your head out of work, and home is no longer a place to disconnect.” – Charlotte, 35 and mother of two children.

    The adoption, reluctantly, of new habits: “I would never have believed that we would experience this. We went from absolute freedom to a series of regulations and this, for the good of the population, I adopted. I wanted to show solidarity and m y lasting memory will be how today, I have hand sanitiser and a mask in my bag. These two objects have become essential in 2020.” – Narjess.

    • “We are all affected in one way or another,” explains Olivier Luminet, health psychologist and member of the Psychology and Coronavirus working group.

    At a minimum, this crisis involves a change in our habits. But these are situations of extreme isolation, of confrontation with situations of danger to oneself or of psychological distress, for example in hospital services. We are seeing a phenomenon of cumulative stress, and even those who are most spared, are still being exposed.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times