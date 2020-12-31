Hautes Fagnes tourist spot in Ardennes closed from today

   
Thursday, 31 December, 2020
    Thursday, 31 December 2020
    Idyllic, but not this weekend. © Belga

    The plateau on the Hautes Fagnes in the Ardennes is closed from today for the rest of the New Year weekend to avoid the scenes of last weekend when roads and car parks were jammed, police said.

    All car parks will be closed until Sunday, with the main roads leading to the tourist spot also closed. The owners of mobile homes along the roadway will not be allowed to visit.

    The decision was taken by governor of Liege province, Herve Jamar, to avoid the scenes seen last weekend, when thousands of people travelled to the area following a snowfall. Car parks then were full, leading visitors to simply park on the open road.

    Jamar also pointed out that the closure would help combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, as the huge influx of people had made social distancing difficult if not impossible in some places.

    The measure means the three main approach roads – N68, N67 and N676 – are closed to traffic with the exception of emergency services and public transport.

    The Belgian crisis centre backed up the governor’s decision.

    Local authorities have asked people to avoid this area. Visit less busy places if you need a day out.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times