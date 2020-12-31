Hautes Fagnes tourist spot in Ardennes closed from today

The plateau on the Hautes Fagnes in the Ardennes is closed from today for the rest of the New Year weekend to avoid the scenes of last weekend when roads and car parks were jammed, police said.

All car parks will be closed until Sunday, with the main roads leading to the tourist spot also closed. The owners of mobile homes along the roadway will not be allowed to visit.

The decision was taken by governor of Liege province, Herve Jamar, to avoid the scenes seen last weekend, when thousands of people travelled to the area following a snowfall. Car parks then were full, leading visitors to simply park on the open road.

Jamar also pointed out that the closure would help combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, as the huge influx of people had made social distancing difficult if not impossible in some places.

The measure means the three main approach roads – N68, N67 and N676 – are closed to traffic with the exception of emergency services and public transport.

The Belgian crisis centre backed up the governor’s decision.

L’afflux de promeneurs dans les Fagnes cause d’importants problèmes, d’un point de vue sanitaire mais aussi de sécurité routière.

Les autorités locales demandent de ne pas se rendre sur place pendant ce long week-end.

Pour nos sorties, privilégions des endroits moins fréquentés. pic.twitter.com/UMZKvgE1Cl — CrisisCenter Belgium (@CrisiscenterBE) December 31, 2020

“Local authorities have asked people to avoid this area. Visit less busy places if you need a day out.”

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

