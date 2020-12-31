   
What's open in Belgium on 1 January?
Thursday, 31 December, 2020
    What’s open in Belgium on 1 January?

    Thursday, 31 December 2020
    Credit: Pexels

    As the first public holiday of the year, 1 January will see many shops and businesses – which are allowed to be open under the current coronavirus measures – close down for the day.

    As with other public holidays, public and administration services, such as postal services, will not operate on 1 January, and neither will banks.

    Some Carrefour shops will be open on New Year’s Day, as well as some of Delhaize’s smaller Shop’n’Go markets, but Aldi and Lidl will remain mostly closed on the first.

    Colruyt shops will also be closed on 1 January, and will remain closed until the end of the weekend, before reopening on Monday.

    Most regular shops will be shut on New Year’s Day.

    Due to the coronavirus measures, bars and restaurants will also be closed, as will museums, cinemas, swimming pools, fitness centres, and other cultural and sports venues.

    Belgium’s national railway service, SNCB, as well as bus service De Lijn and Brussels public transport STIB, will continue to operate, but at a reduced service schedule.

    Most public parks across the country will stay open, but the coronavirus measures prohibit gatherings with more than four people.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times