   
2020 was Belgium’s hottest year ever
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 02 January, 2021
Latest News:
Scotland hopes to rejoin the EU as an...
Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview...
Belgian test strategy for returnees hits hiccups...
Yellow alert for slippery conditions, poor visibility on...
Facemasks called for in Flemish primary schools...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 02 January 2021
    Scotland hopes to rejoin the EU as an independent nation
    Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview
    Belgian test strategy for returnees hits hiccups
    Yellow alert for slippery conditions, poor visibility on roads
    Facemasks called for in Flemish primary schools
    New Year’s baby: Planckendael welcomes bonobo newcomer
    2020 was Belgium’s hottest year ever
    Retailers not overly optimistic about winter sales
    Brussels: Drop in burglaries attributed to first lockdown
    Midi station begins testing international arrivals 
    BioNTech races to increase vaccine production to fill ‘gap’
    Eurotunnel: First post-Brexit crossings go without a hitch
    One seriously injured after shooting in Brussels
    Flemish education: Talks today on extending spring holiday
    Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, as Christmas effect has yet to be felt
    New Year’s Eve in Brussels: police called out 528 times
    UN New Year’s message: “Rays of hope in next year”
    What’s open in Belgium on 1 January?
    What Belgium’s tightened travel rules mean for holidaymakers
    Annus horribilis: Here’s what Belgians will remember of 2020
    View more
    Share article:

    2020 was Belgium’s hottest year ever

    Saturday, 02 January 2021
    © Belga

    The average temperature recorded in Uccle for 2020 was 12.2°C, an absolute record high since records began in 1833, according to the annual report of the Royal Meteorological Institute, RMI.

    It was also the first time the average had risen above 12°C, according to the RMI, which said the norm was 10.6°C. The averages were above the norm for all months except July.

    The lowest temperature was recorded in Elsenborn (Bütgenbach) on 23 January, when the barometer fell to -9.2°C. This marked the first time since 1954 that the average had fallen below 10°C.

    At the other end of the scale, the highest temperature – 38.2°C – was registered on 31 July in Hérinnes (Pecq).

    Snow fell on just two days in Uccle, making 2020 one of four years with the least annual snowfall since measurements began. On the heights, up to 34 cm of snow fell on the Mont-Rigi (Waimes) on 28 February.

    The year was also very sunny, especially in the first quarter. In Spring, the total amount of sun time registered in Uccle was 740 hours and 46 minutes, which was way above the average of 463.58 hours.

    There were 1,838 hours and 40 minutes of sun throughout the year – the average is 1544 hours and 35 minutes – making 2020 the year with the fourth-most sun since 1981.

    The Brussels Times