Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview...

Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever has been making headlines across the country after an unfortunate wardrobe omition during an interview with Flemish media.

Despite putting on a checkered shirt for his interview with radio 2, presenter Kim Debrie was quick to point out that the mirror behind him showed he wasn’t wearing trousers.

“I’m a little distracted,” said Debrie. “You’re wearing a very nice shirt, you probably put it on especially for us. But under that shirt: could it be that you’re sitting there in your underpants?”, she asks.

“How could you know that?” replied the surprised De Wever. “Damn, because I’m probably sitting in front of a mirror. I didn’t take that into account. Here begins the year with a particularly embarrassing moment. I will remember this for a long time to come.”

