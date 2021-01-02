   
Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 02 January, 2021
Latest News:
Scotland hopes to rejoin the EU as an...
Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview...
Belgian test strategy for returnees hits hiccups...
Yellow alert for slippery conditions, poor visibility on...
Facemasks called for in Flemish primary schools...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 02 January 2021
    Scotland hopes to rejoin the EU as an independent nation
    Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview
    Belgian test strategy for returnees hits hiccups
    Yellow alert for slippery conditions, poor visibility on roads
    Facemasks called for in Flemish primary schools
    New Year’s baby: Planckendael welcomes bonobo newcomer
    2020 was Belgium’s hottest year ever
    Retailers not overly optimistic about winter sales
    Brussels: Drop in burglaries attributed to first lockdown
    Midi station begins testing international arrivals 
    BioNTech races to increase vaccine production to fill ‘gap’
    Eurotunnel: First post-Brexit crossings go without a hitch
    One seriously injured after shooting in Brussels
    Flemish education: Talks today on extending spring holiday
    Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, as Christmas effect has yet to be felt
    New Year’s Eve in Brussels: police called out 528 times
    UN New Year’s message: “Rays of hope in next year”
    What’s open in Belgium on 1 January?
    What Belgium’s tightened travel rules mean for holidaymakers
    Annus horribilis: Here’s what Belgians will remember of 2020
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview

    Saturday, 02 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever has been making headlines across the country after an unfortunate wardrobe omition during an interview with Flemish media.

    Despite putting on a checkered shirt for his interview with radio 2, presenter Kim Debrie was quick to point out that the mirror behind him showed he wasn’t wearing trousers.

    “I’m a little distracted,” said Debrie. “You’re wearing a very nice shirt, you probably put it on especially for us. But under that shirt: could it be that you’re sitting there in your underpants?”, she asks.

    “How could you know that?” replied the surprised De Wever. “Damn, because I’m probably sitting in front of a mirror. I didn’t take that into account. Here begins the year with a particularly embarrassing moment. I will remember this for a long time to come.”

    The Brussels Times