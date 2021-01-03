   
Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, with two exceptions
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 03 January, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, with two exceptions...
Covid-19 testing problems at Brussels Airport resolved...
Scotland hopes to rejoin the EU as an...
Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview...
Belgian test strategy for returnees hits hiccups...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 03 January 2021
    Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, with two exceptions
    Covid-19 testing problems at Brussels Airport resolved
    Scotland hopes to rejoin the EU as an independent nation
    Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview
    Belgian test strategy for returnees hits hiccups
    Yellow alert for slippery conditions, poor visibility on roads
    Facemasks called for in Flemish primary schools
    New Year’s baby: Planckendael welcomes bonobo newcomer
    2020 was Belgium’s hottest year ever
    Retailers not overly optimistic about winter sales
    Brussels: Drop in burglaries attributed to first lockdown
    Midi station begins testing international arrivals 
    BioNTech races to increase vaccine production to fill ‘gap’
    Eurotunnel: First post-Brexit crossings go without a hitch
    One seriously injured after shooting in Brussels
    Flemish education: Talks today on extending spring holiday
    Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, as Christmas effect has yet to be felt
    New Year’s Eve in Brussels: police called out 528 times
    UN New Year’s message: “Rays of hope in next year”
    What’s open in Belgium on 1 January?
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, with two exceptions

    Sunday, 03 January 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s daily average new coronavirus infections continue to drop, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

    Between 24 and 30 December, an average of 1,600.9 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 31% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 649,169. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 239 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 18% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 27 December and 2 January, an average of 148 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 6% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 2,125 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 43 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 480 are in intensive care, which is 16 fewer that yesterday. A total of 247 226 patients are on a ventilator – 21 fewer than yesterday.

    From 24 to 30 December, an average number of 68.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 21.8% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 19,644.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6,974,818 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 26,298 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.3%. That means that one in fourteen people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went down by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 30% decrease in testing.

    The reproduction rate, finally, has gone up slightly from 0.90 to 0.94, which means that while a person infected with coronavirus infects fewer than one other person on average, the disease is now shrinking less quickly that before.

    The Brussels Times