   
Coronavirus: Police issued six COVID fines at Luxembourg border
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 03 January, 2021
Latest News:
Fewer tourists on the Coast during Christmas...
Oxford/AstraZeneca: UK begins rollout next week...
Bird Flu: Over 60 outbreaks in France...
Coronavirus: Police issued six COVID fines at Luxembourg...
End of an era: Last ferry from Zeebrugge...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 03 January 2021
    Fewer tourists on the Coast during Christmas
    Oxford/AstraZeneca: UK begins rollout next week
    Bird Flu: Over 60 outbreaks in France
    Coronavirus: Police issued six COVID fines at Luxembourg border
    End of an era: Last ferry from Zeebrugge to Hull sets sail
    2021: If you want a haircut, stick to the rules, says Belgian PM 
    Brussels indie English bookshop Sterling Books to close
    Drivers warned confinement could leave their battery dead
    No masks for children in Flemish primary schools
    Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, with two exceptions
    Covid-19 testing problems at Brussels Airport resolved
    Scotland hopes to rejoin the EU as an independent nation
    Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview
    Belgian test strategy for returnees hits hiccups
    Yellow alert for slippery conditions, poor visibility on roads
    Facemasks called for in Flemish primary schools
    New Year’s baby: Planckendael welcomes bonobo newcomer
    2020 was Belgium’s hottest year ever
    Retailers not overly optimistic about winter sales
    Brussels: Drop in burglaries attributed to first lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Police issued six COVID fines at Luxembourg border

    Sunday, 03 January 2021
    © Belga

    Federal police say they issued six fines on Saturday during targeted road checks on the E411 at Hondelange, close to the border with Luxembourg.

    The traffic checks, coordinated by the Luxembourg road police, were conducted to verify compliance with measures related to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), including the obligation to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before returning to Belgium after spending more than 48 hours abroad.

    Five persons received fines for not having PLFs, while the sixth was sanctioned for flouting social distancing rules by being in the same vehicle as people from a different social bubble without wearing a face mask. Each of the six will have to pay 250 euros.

    A total of 68 vehicles and 130 persons were checked on Saturday in Hondelange. The checks are being conducted by the federal police throughout Belgium over the weekend.

    Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden travelled to the Hondelange border post on Saturday around noon to see whether the operations were proceeding well.

    The Brussels Times