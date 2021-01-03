Coronavirus: Police issued six COVID fines at Luxembourg border

Federal police say they issued six fines on Saturday during targeted road checks on the E411 at Hondelange, close to the border with Luxembourg.

The traffic checks, coordinated by the Luxembourg road police, were conducted to verify compliance with measures related to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), including the obligation to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before returning to Belgium after spending more than 48 hours abroad.

Five persons received fines for not having PLFs, while the sixth was sanctioned for flouting social distancing rules by being in the same vehicle as people from a different social bubble without wearing a face mask. Each of the six will have to pay 250 euros.

A total of 68 vehicles and 130 persons were checked on Saturday in Hondelange. The checks are being conducted by the federal police throughout Belgium over the weekend.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden travelled to the Hondelange border post on Saturday around noon to see whether the operations were proceeding well.

The Brussels Times