   
Belgium’s Corona Commissioner Pedro Facon absent for ‘health reasons’
Monday, 04 January, 2021
    Belgium’s Corona Commissioner Pedro Facon absent for ‘health reasons’

    Monday, 04 January 2021
    Corona Commissioner Pedro Facon. Credit: Belga

    Pedro Facon, who has been appointed by Belgium’s federal government as Corona Commissioner, will be absent in the coming weeks due to “health reasons.”

    He will temporarily be replaced by the deputy commissioner, Carole Schirvel, and the chief operating officer, Augustin Coppée, the taskforce announced in a statement on Monday.

    The reason for Facon’s absence is not known.

    “The Commission and its team will carry out the projects and missions for which they have been given a mandate, in close cooperation with the relevant Ministers and their administrations,” the statement said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times