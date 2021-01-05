2021 will be a year for ‘positive change,’ says Van Gucht

After 2020 was dominated by lockdowns and restrictive measures against the coronavirus, 2021 will be a year for positive change, health officials stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

As the people in Belgium followed the measures very well during the Christmas holidays, 2021 can start with better figures, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

“2021 will be a year of positive change,” said Van Gucht, referring to the start of the country’s large-scale vaccination campaign.

“It will be a year with a difficult start that will require patience and perseverance, but gradually, there will be more opportunities and perspective.”

While Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to decline, this is not self-evident, according to him, as coronavirus cases are still rising in other countries, despite the Christmas holidays.

On top of that, Belgium also has a lighter lockdown than its neighbouring countries. “Our motivation to persevere is our most important weapon,” Van Gucht said.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times