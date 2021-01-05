2021 will be a year for ‘positive change,’ says Van Gucht
Tuesday, 05 January 2021
Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem
After 2020 was dominated by lockdowns and restrictive measures against the coronavirus, 2021 will be a year for positive change, health officials stated during a press conference on Tuesday.
As the people in Belgium followed the measures very well during the Christmas holidays, 2021 can start with better figures, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.