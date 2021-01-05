   
Belgium could reach relaxation threshold of 75 hospitalisations by February
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 05 January, 2021
Latest News:
Air bridge between Belgium and UK seeks to...
Federal Health Minister announces new Covid-19 vaccination plan...
Belgium could reach relaxation threshold of 75 hospitalisations...
Viruswaanzin twitter account deleted after call for death...
Belgium in Brief: English Language Covid Contradiction...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 05 January 2021
    Air bridge between Belgium and UK seeks to avoid Brexit delays
    Federal Health Minister announces new Covid-19 vaccination plan
    Belgium could reach relaxation threshold of 75 hospitalisations by February
    Viruswaanzin twitter account deleted after call for death penalty for Belgian virologists
    Belgium in Brief: English Language Covid Contradiction
    Vaccinated people will not get any privileges in Belgium
    10 suspects of Brussels terror attacks referred to Assizes court
    2021 will be a year for ‘positive change,’ says Van Gucht
    No evidence Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine protects without timely second injection
    Belgium’s Corona Commissioner steps back with burnout
    Brussels will deploy inspectors to enforce quarantine
    Belgium starts large-scale coronavirus vaccination campaign
    Van Ranst on airport chaos: This is why travel was discouraged
    Nearly all coronavirus indicators in Belgium continue to drop
    No EMA decision on Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine yet
    Nearly 120,000 fewer new cars registered in Belgium in 2020
    EU waits for confirmation of Iran’s announcement to step up enrichment
    10 UK travellers refused entry to the Netherlands under Covid-Brexit rules
    Scotland goes into full lockdown from midnight
    EMA could recommend Moderna coronavirus vaccine tonight
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium could reach relaxation threshold of 75 hospitalisations by February

    Tuesday, 05 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium could reach the threshold for starting to relax the coronavirus measures of 75 Covid-19 hospital admissions per day by early February if the trends continue to evolve at this rate, according to health officials.

    The decrease in the number of daily infections could partly be explained by the lower number of tests carried out, but there is also less virus circulation, said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “The number of hospital admissions is also falling, and those are not dependent on the testing policy,” he said, adding that there was a 24% drop compared to the week before the Christmas holidays.

    “If these trends continue, we could get fewer than 75 hospital admissions per day at the beginning of February,” said Van Gucht, referring to one of the thresholds to reach before Belgium can consider relaxations.

    Related News:

     

    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke announced the set threshold for hospitalisations as well as the threshold of 800 infections per day at a previous press conference.

    Recently, he clarified that once reached, those indicators should then remain stable for at least three weeks before any relaxations can take place.

    On Friday 8 January, the Consultative Committee will meet again to discuss the situation, but Vandenbroucke already said that the plan is not to relax any rules.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times