Belgian bar owner sentenced to prison for pouring a beer
Wednesday, 06 January 2021
Credit: Google Street View
The owner of a bar just outside of the city of Leuven was sentenced to three months in prison and a €1,000 fine for pouring a customer a beer, violating Belgium’s coronavirus measures.
“The punishment I received is disproportionate,” Wim Poppe of bar-restaurant Gitan in Kessel-Lo in Leuven said on Flemish radio.
One evening when Poppe and his girlfriend were chatting in the bar after having served takeout for the day, a well-known customer passed by, he explained.
“He asked how things were going. He then asked if he could come in, and paid €100 to support us,” Poppe said, referring to the nationwide shutdown of the hospitality industry as part of the coronavirus measures. “Out of gratitude, I offered him a glass of beer. And that is when the police arrive.”