‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van Ranst receives new death threat

“When the hospitality industry reopens, it would be best if I avoid the restaurant where top chef Vincent Florizoone cooks, because it is too dangerous for me,” Van Ranst commented.
In the meantime, Florizoone, chef of the Thermae Palace hotel restaurant in Ostend, told Het Laatste Nieuws that he already regrets his post.
“I wrote that message on a whim and should not have done that,” he said. “Therefore, I apologise to Mr Van Ranst. I don’t blame the man for anything, but at the moment I am just frustrated. I have only worked three months in 2020.”
Earlier this week, Van Ranst already filed a complaint following a video in which lawyer Michael Verstraeten, spokesperson for Viruswaanzin – which translates to ‘viral madness’ in Dutch – called for the death penalty for virologists.