Event sector offers to help in Belgium’s vaccination rollout

The Belgian event sector has “once again” called on the government to involve them in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccinations.

“Use our know-how, the events sector is used to doing unusual things,” Event Confederation, an umbrella organisation for event organisers, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The events sector is one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, with most of its employees on temporary unemployment.

Event Confederation, which was set up in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, calls on the government to “actively involve them in solving this societal problem.”

In concrete terms, the sector could be used for time slot registration for vaccinations and for the creation of safe spaces where injections could be given in large numbers.

“The events sector as a whole is ready to be part of the solution to this problem,” the organisation stated.

The Brussels Times