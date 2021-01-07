   
Ex-CFO of Studio 100 found guilty of fraud worth millions
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
Ex-CFO of Studio 100 found guilty of fraud...
Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe...
What to expect from the Consultative Committee on...
Belgium’s green energy: 31% more solar and wind...
Airbnb asked to work together with Belgium’s tax...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Ex-CFO of Studio 100 found guilty of fraud worth millions
    Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe Biden
    What to expect from the Consultative Committee on Friday
    Belgium’s green energy: 31% more solar and wind power in 2020
    Airbnb asked to work together with Belgium’s tax authorities
    Belgium’s High Fens closed off to tourists this weekend
    Brussels Airport: vaccinate all staff, aircrew and passengers, says mediator
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to drop
    Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens ban
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts to US riots
    Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had Covid-19 test
    ‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van Ranst receives new death threat
    Brussels mobility minister suggests kilometre tax on ring road
    EU approves Moderna Vaccine
    Event sector offers to help in Belgium’s vaccination rollout
    Belgian bar owner sentenced to prison for pouring a beer
    Government called on to allow shopping in pairs
    Covid-19: 100,000 companies, healthy in 2020, now fighting to survive
    Bitcoin price rises above $35,000 for the first time
    Fingerprint ID cards now issued by all Belgian municipalities
    View more
    Share article:

    Ex-CFO of Studio 100 found guilty of fraud worth millions

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    K3, pop for the pre-teen set. © Studio 100

    The former chief financial officer of entertainment company Studio 100 has been found guilty of fraud by a court in Antwerp and sentenced to 40 months in prison, half of it suspended.

    Maarten Stevens first came to the attention of the authorities as a result of an internal audit of the company in 2016. Irregularities were discovered, and a judicial investigation launched.

    Studio 100 is one of the most prominent entertainment companies in Belgium, and particularly in Flanders as well as the Netherlands and Germany. It produces TV shows for children and live musicals for adults, runs theme parks, introduced the world to girl group K3 and their successors and has made billions for front-men Hans Bourlon and Gert Verhulst, a former continuity announcer who now has a talk show, cookery shows and, with his family, his own reality show.

    Stevens, investigators found, had for years been milking money from the company by using fake invoices to have money filtered via shell companies he controlled into his own accounts. The scam could be dated from 2005, and was discovered in 2016, during which time Stevens had salted away some €5.5 million.

    According to the prosecution, Stevens had now tried to hide his ill-gotten gains. The money went on sports cars, a €77,000 kitchen refit, game consoles, flatscreen TVs, jaunts to Las Vegas and gifts for his wife, as well as escort girls, the prosecution implied.

    As well as a prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay a fine of €16,000, and damages likely to run into the tens of thousands. The sum of €4 million in his possession was seized and will be returned to Studio 100.

    Stevens was standing trial in Antwerp along with two alleged accomplices, a man and a woman. The man, an accountant who was accused of helping Stevens set up his various frauds, was sentenced to 30 months with half suspended, and banned from practising his profession for life. The woman was acquitted.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times