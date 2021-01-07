   
Study: Pfizer vaccine causes more allergic reactions than flu vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
Study: Pfizer vaccine causes more allergic reactions than...
What does EU approval of Moderna’s vaccine mean...
Police would ‘never’ react like this to BLM-protest,...
Port of Antwerp uses bat technology to test...
Ryanair will run ‘few, if any’ flights to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Study: Pfizer vaccine causes more allergic reactions than flu vaccine
    What does EU approval of Moderna’s vaccine mean for Belgium?
    Police would ‘never’ react like this to BLM-protest, Democrats in Belgium say
    Port of Antwerp uses bat technology to test autonomous shipping
    Ryanair will run ‘few, if any’ flights to UK and Ireland during lockdown
    Brussels nursing home staff to get vaccine one week early
    Belgium in Brief: The News Didn’t Rest
    Heysel car park proposed as refuge for Brexit-blocked truckers
    Belgian kids channel ex-CFO found guilty of fraud worth millions
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts to US riots
    Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe Biden
    What to expect from the Consultative Committee on Friday
    Belgium’s green energy: 31% more solar and wind power in 2020
    Airbnb asked to work together with Belgium’s tax authorities
    Belgium’s High Fens closed off to tourists this weekend
    Brussels Airport: vaccinate all staff, aircrew and passengers, says mediator
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to drop
    Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens ban
    Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had Covid-19 test
    ‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van Ranst receives new death threat
    View more
    Share article:

    Study: Pfizer vaccine causes more allergic reactions than flu vaccine

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    © CDC

    The Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech causes an allergic reaction in recipients more than ten times more often than reactions to the flu vaccine, according to a study carried out for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.

    The study describes 21 cases of people suffering anaphylaxis – a severe and potentially life threatening allergic reaction – among the first 1.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered.

    That represents an incidence of 11.1 cases of anaphylaxis per one million doses of vaccine. A tiny number, but still almost ten times as many as the reactions to the ordinary flu vaccine, which has an incidence of 1.3 per million doses.

    The anaphylaxis rate for Covid-19 vaccines may seem high compared to flu vaccines, but I want to reassure you this is still a rare outcome,” said Dr Nancy Messonier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, who is in charge of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The median age of those who suffered an attack was 40 years, and most experienced symptoms of anaphylaxis within 15 minutes of the vaccine being administered.

    Of the 21 cases, 17 had a history of allergic reactions, including drugs, food and insect stings. No geographic correlation was found, and the vaccines used came from a variety of batches.

    And she offered some recommendations: anyone who has a reaction to the first dose should not receive the second dose; anyone with a past history of a reaction to a vaccine, or a history of anaphylaxis from any cause, should be closely observed for 30 minutes after the vaccine is administered.

    Taking questions later, Dr Messonier made it clear that the advice to be on the lookout for possible adverse reactions also applies to the Moderna vaccine, which has just been approved for use in Europe.

    Right now the known and potential benefits of the current Covid-19 vaccines outweigh the known and potential risks,” she said.

    That doesn’t mean, however, that we couldn’t see potential serious health events in the future. The CDC and the FDA (the US Food and Drug Administration) are rigorously reviewing all serious adverse event reports with clinicians to determine if they possibly could be associated with vaccination. I also think it’s important to remember that many adverse events following immunisation are coincidental. That means that while a health event may happen after getting vaccinated, the vaccine isn’t always the cause of it.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times