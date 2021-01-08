   
Belgium extends lockdown measures for 2 more weeks
Friday, 08 January, 2021
    Belgium extends lockdown measures for 2 more weeks

    Friday, 08 January 2021
    Credit: Twitter/Alexander De Croo

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee announced that, despite the decreasing figures, it is too early to relax measures and that the current lockdown rules remain in force for at least two more weeks.

    During a virtual meeting on Friday afternoon, the Committee established that the situation in Belgium has been evolving favourably for several weeks now, but that it is still “too early” for relaxations.

    The possible impact of returning travellers, the past public holidays and the reopening of the schools is not yet visible in the curve, according to a statement from Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    The current obligation to telework will be checked with reinforced controls, non-essential travel remains strongly discouraged, and there will be extra checks on testing and quarantining for returning holidaymakers.

    However, driving schools will be allowed to reopen from next week, according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon.

    Additionally, the Committee has asked the group of experts to draw up a timetable for the reopening of all sectors, and indicate where stricter protocols are needed, so it can take place “as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

    The next Consultative Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday 22 January 2021, when the impact of the holidays and returning travellers can be better evaluated.

    Maïthé Chini
