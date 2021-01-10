   
Hand gel brings calls to anti-poison centre to record high
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 10 January, 2021
Latest News:
Fake dyke at Ostend will measure the real...
Covid-19: The symbolic bar of 20,000 dead has...
Hand gel brings calls to anti-poison centre to...
Coronavirus: Returning travellers’ data yet to reach local...
Tourists flock to Belgian peak despite restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 10 January 2021
    Fake dyke at Ostend will measure the real power of the sea
    Covid-19: The symbolic bar of 20,000 dead has now been passed
    Hand gel brings calls to anti-poison centre to record high
    Coronavirus: Returning travellers’ data yet to reach local authorities
    Tourists flock to Belgian peak despite restrictions
    Spain braces for the worst as snowstorm rages on
    Yellow alert issued for slippery roads across Belgium tonight
    Sharp rise in unjustified absences from school due to Covid-19
    Brussels city toll up for discussion in this legislature, Vervoort assures
    Dental delays leading to ‘complications unseen since the 70s’
    61 fined for cross-border lockdown party in Belgium
    Limburg investigators recover over €1 million hidden by criminals
    Plans for Museum of Flemish History – in virtual form
    Brussels city toll not expected before 2024, says Paul Magnette
    Driving lessons re-start, but will take days to get up to speed
    Amsterdam mayor aims to make coffeeshops off limits to tourists
    Motorcycle sales increased during coronavirus pandemic
    Two returning travellers positive with British coronavirus strain
    Nearly 8,500 km2 of the Amazon deforested in 2020
    Belgium’s average daily coronavirus infections slowly increase
    View more
    Share article:

    Hand gel brings calls to anti-poison centre to record high

    Sunday, 10 January 2021
    © Pixabay

    The number of calls made in 2020 to the anti-poison centre reached a record high, largely as a result of the explosion in the use of hand sanitiser.

    The centre received 65,322 calls, 7.6% more than in 2019 and an absolute record, deputy director Dominique Vandijck said. And Covid-19 played a large role, with many calls concerning hand sanitiser and other household cleaning products.

    However only 14% of calls (9,216) concerned a request for information, while the vast majority (56,055) were to report exposure to a suspected dangerous substance.

    The number of calls about household products rose more than the number of calls in general, with the coronavirus the main reason.

    People were cleaning a lot more and more often in the fight against the coronavirus,” Vandijck said.

    People bought large quantities of often highly concentrated household products. These were then poured into smaller containers such as water or soft drink bottles at home, leading some to drink them accidentally. Frequent cleaning resulted in frequent (skin) contact with the same products.”

    Speaking of hand sanitisers alone, the number of calls increased fivefold – not surprising since the products were barely used at all by the general public before the pandemic, at which point they appeared in every public place, on sale in every shop, and not always of the most reliable quality.

    The necessity of using alcohol-based hand gels had a downside,” the centre said.

    Contact with the eyes were a particular problem, especially as it can sometimes cause permanent damage. Nevertheless, the centre does not advocate stopping the use of the products. However, it is necessary to use the gels and household products carefully, especially with children.

    Always read the label carefully first. That can prevent many accidents,” the centre advises.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times