Coronalert currently not notifying users after high-risk contact...

The Android version of Belgium’s contact tracing app ‘Coronalert’ has been experiencing some issues since it was linked to the apps of several other European countries last week.

Since Coronalert’s update that allows it to trade data with other apps, the Belgian app no longer notifies users if they have had a high-risk contact – an essential part for the app to work properly.

Related News:

As a result, the main function of the app, – which is supposed to be additional technical support for the contact tracing system in Belgium – namely tracing the virus in society, disappears.

However, this is not a reason to delete the app from your phone, as the update that solves the problem has been ready since this weekend, and should be approved today, according to the developers.

Initially, there were also problems with the version of Coronalert for Apple phones, but they have since been resolved.

The Brussels Times