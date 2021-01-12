Belgium extends coronavirus measures until 1 March...

Belgium’s current measures against the spread of the coronavirus will be extended until 1 March, according to the new Ministerial Decree that was published on Tuesday.

“A new resurgence of the virus due to a premature relaxation of the measures should be avoided,” the decree in the Belgian Official Journal states.

The extension means that the measures will still be in force during spring break, from 15 to 21 February.

However, if the situation improves significantly, the measures could still be relaxed sooner, according to the decree.

On Friday 22 January, the Consultative Committee is scheduled to meet again to assess the situation.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times