   
Belgium extends coronavirus measures until 1 March
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
    Belgium extends coronavirus measures until 1 March

    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s current measures against the spread of the coronavirus will be extended until 1 March, according to the new Ministerial Decree that was published on Tuesday.

    “A new resurgence of the virus due to a premature relaxation of the measures should be avoided,” the decree in the Belgian Official Journal states.

    The extension means that the measures will still be in force during spring break, from 15 to 21 February.

    However, if the situation improves significantly, the measures could still be relaxed sooner, according to the decree.

    On Friday 22 January, the Consultative Committee is scheduled to meet again to assess the situation.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times