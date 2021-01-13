   
Flanders will send out personal invitations for vaccinations from next month
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders will send out personal invitations for vaccinations...
Flanders starts rapid testing in essential businesses...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Begins Damage Control...
Brussels extends curfew to 1 March...
Flanders will vaccinate everyone before the summer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Flanders will send out personal invitations for vaccinations from next month
    Flanders starts rapid testing in essential businesses
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Begins Damage Control
    Brussels extends curfew to 1 March
    Flanders will vaccinate everyone before the summer
    Belgium’s new extension is a ‘worst-case scenario’, says Minister
    Expats disproportionally hit by Belgium’s Covid-19 testing policy, data shows
    Closing borders would be ‘sensible measure’, expert says
    Population: One in eight Belgian residents is a foreigner
    Chinese coronavirus vaccine is 50.38% effective, clinical trials suggest
    ‘Incomprehensible’: Belgium’s unannounced extension of covid measures under fire
    Catholic collective protests 15-person limit in churches
    Former city councillor gets eight years for visa trafficking
    Ireland to require negative Covid test from Saturday
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise by 30%
    Belgium extends coronavirus measures until 1 March
    Netherlands extends lockdown until 9 February
    Nearly 4 in 10 Flemish primary and pre-school pupils receive school allowance
    Belgium to begin using Moderna vaccine next week
    Infected travellers not a problem, unless they don’t quarantine, says Van Gucht
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders will send out personal invitations for vaccinations from next month

    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Flanders will begin sending out personal invitations to people living in the region to get a Covid-19 vaccine from next month, the Flemish government announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

    Once it is their turn, people will receive a text message, an email and a letter with the day, place, and time they can get vaccinated in one of the centres, announced Flemish Minister for Domestic Administration Bart Somers.

    In cooperation with the different local authorities, between 60 and 120 vaccination centres will be set up. On Monday, they received the guidelines that these centres must meet, and vaccinations are set to start on 1 March.

    Having received the invitation, people can confirm that the set time and date works for them, they can respond that they do not wish to be vaccinated, or they can reschedule the appointment if necessary.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, Flanders is making sure that people will not have to drive more than 15 kilometres to be vaccinated. “Everyone will get the chance to get vaccinated quickly and close by,” Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke said.

    “If you cannot go to a vaccination centre, even with the support of a taxi, the help of the centre for less mobile people or others, then mobile teams will give you the opportunity to be vaccinated at home as well,” he added.

    All data will be handled through a registration system, which is “extremely important” considering the fact that most vaccines require a second vaccination, according to him.

    “We need to know who came in when, and which vaccine they received, so an invitation for the second vaccine can be sent out within a defined period of time,” Beke said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times