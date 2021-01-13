Flanders will send out personal invitations for vaccinations from next month

Flanders will begin sending out personal invitations to people living in the region to get a Covid-19 vaccine from next month, the Flemish government announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

Once it is their turn, people will receive a text message, an email and a letter with the day, place, and time they can get vaccinated in one of the centres, announced Flemish Minister for Domestic Administration Bart Somers.

In cooperation with the different local authorities, between 60 and 120 vaccination centres will be set up. On Monday, they received the guidelines that these centres must meet, and vaccinations are set to start on 1 March.

Having received the invitation, people can confirm that the set time and date works for them, they can respond that they do not wish to be vaccinated, or they can reschedule the appointment if necessary.

Related News:

Additionally, Flanders is making sure that people will not have to drive more than 15 kilometres to be vaccinated. “Everyone will get the chance to get vaccinated quickly and close by,” Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke said.

“If you cannot go to a vaccination centre, even with the support of a taxi, the help of the centre for less mobile people or others, then mobile teams will give you the opportunity to be vaccinated at home as well,” he added.

All data will be handled through a registration system, which is “extremely important” considering the fact that most vaccines require a second vaccination, according to him.

“We need to know who came in when, and which vaccine they received, so an invitation for the second vaccine can be sent out within a defined period of time,” Beke said.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times