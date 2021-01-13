First case of South African coronavirus variant detected in Belgium

A case of the South African coronavirus variant, which is thought to be more infectious, has been found in Belgium for the first time on Wednesday, according to virologist Marc Van Ranst.
It concerned a patient from West-Flanders who has died, according to the Belga news agency.
Van Ranst said on Twitter that the patient had no known history of travelling abroad.
Voor de eerste keer werd in België een staal met de Zuid-Afrikaanse COVID-19 variant (B.1.351) gevonden bij een patiënt uit West-Vlaanderen (zonder een reisgeschiedenis).@maespietpic.twitter.com/cNQoN7DtbX