Belgium to receive fewer vaccines than they ordered...

Belgium will receive only 60,000 of the scheduled 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, according to reports in De Tijd and Het Laatste Nieuws dailies on Friday, later confirmed by the federal agency for medicines and health products, AFMPS.

Pfizer announced on Friday that there would be “a temporary impact on deliveries” up to early February due to its effort to increase production capacity. The AFMPS confirmed that the impact would be 40,000 fewer doses next week in Belgium.

Normally, the weekly allocation for Belgium is 100,000 doses.

However, the normal amount should be delivered week after next, while Pfizer has promised that the 40,000-dose shortfall will be made up by mid-February.

The Brussels Times