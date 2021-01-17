   
About 10.000 people in Les Fagnes on Sunday
Sunday, 17 January, 2021
    Sunday, 17 January 2021
    About 10.000 people in Les Fagnes on Sunday

    Sunday, 17 January 2021
    © Belga

    About 10,000 persons took advantage of the snow-covered landscapes in Les Fagnes (the Belgian High Fens) on Sunday, according to Malmedy Mayor Jean-Paul Bastin.

    Mayor Bastin stressed that the system put in place to prevent any anarchy was effective. “We estimate that about 3,000 vehicles were parked in the parking lots, but also along roads where that was allowed,” he said. “Despite the slowdown in traffic at visitors’ arrival and departure times, there was no major incident to report.”

    According to Mr. Bastin, anyone wishing to visit the High Fens was able to do so. “No one was turned back or redirected elsewhere,” he said.

    If the system put in place has proved effective, it must be stressed that the presence of the police and the Nature and Forests Department was also beefed up.

    The system is to be assessed with an eye to the next few weekends as well as the upcoming Carnival holidays, which could see an increase in tourist numbers.

    The Brussels Times