   
Up to 60km/h winds expected in Belgium today
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Latest News:
Up to 60km/h winds expected in Belgium today...
Monks of Westvleteren will now deliver beer to...
Germany tightens and extends coronavirus restrictions...
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0...
Another man dies in Brussels police custody...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    Up to 60km/h winds expected in Belgium today
    Monks of Westvleteren will now deliver beer to your home
    Germany tightens and extends coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0
    Another man dies in Brussels police custody
    How the Commission plans to beat COVID-19
    Hospitality industry launches petition to support the sector
    In Numbers: Where are Belgium’s 285,000 vaccines?
    Timeline: How 1 skier landed 5,000 people in quarantine
    Belgian HoReCa needs an exit timeline, but not an exit date
    New coronavirus strain discovered in Germany
    Pfizer and BioNTech to give MEPs access to Commission contract
    Vaccination will not be a condition for participation in the 2021 Olympics
    91 cases of UK coronavirus strain confirmed in Belgium
    1 in 8 people in England had coronavirus in December
    Covid-19 vaccination strategy: Belgium’s state of play
    Belgium in Brief: Unaware of Zone 30
    UK won’t accept a Dutch language covid test upon arrival
    Vaccinations: What does the Commission know?
    One covid infection should not close a school, says Ben Weyts
    View more
    Share article:

    Up to 60km/h winds expected in Belgium today

    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Fairly strong winds are expected in Belgium today, with gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour during the day getting stronger at night, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    While showers are expected in the morning, the weather is expected to clear up around noon, and temperatures are expected to range from 5 degrees Celsius in the Ardennes to 11 degrees in Flanders.

    The weather will remain generally dry in the evening, but rain will cross the country during the night and wind will pick up where it rains, possibly going above 90 km/h.

    Minimum temperatures during the night will be between 4 and 8 degrees.

    The Brussels Times