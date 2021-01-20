Up to 60km/h winds expected in Belgium today...

Fairly strong winds are expected in Belgium today, with gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour during the day getting stronger at night, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

While showers are expected in the morning, the weather is expected to clear up around noon, and temperatures are expected to range from 5 degrees Celsius in the Ardennes to 11 degrees in Flanders.

The weather will remain generally dry in the evening, but rain will cross the country during the night and wind will pick up where it rains, possibly going above 90 km/h.

Minimum temperatures during the night will be between 4 and 8 degrees.

The Brussels Times