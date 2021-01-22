Snow expected in Belgium this weekend

Snow is expected in Belgium during the weekend and at the beginning of next week, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The weather will become generally dry on Friday, with an initial heavy cloud cover making way for clearer skies from the west. However, south-east Belgium could experience rain or even snow coming from a low cloud cover.

Maximum temperatures will range from 1 to 5 degrees in the southern-most part of Belgium, and will be around 6 to 7 degrees elsewhere.

On Friday evening, the weather will be dry, but clouds are expected to come in from midnight, with possible local showers that could turn into snow in the Ardennes.

Minimum temperatures will range from -3 degrees in the Ardennes to 3 degrees in the centre of Belgium.

More wintry weather is expected during the weekend and at the beginning of next week, with occasional snow showers, even at low altitudes.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times