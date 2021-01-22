   
Belgium to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1 March: reports
Friday, 22 January, 2021
    Belgium to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1 March: reports

    Friday, 22 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium's Consultative Committee reportedly decided to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1 March.

    Only travel for professional and family reasons will be allowed starting from Wednesday, according to reports in several local media.

    While banning non-essential travel is looking likely, borders will however remain open, according to Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès.

    "What we would try to do is indeed ban non-essential travel to prevent the circulation of the virus," Wilmès said before the meeting began. "We are not talking here about closing the borders. It is about a proposal to ensure that non-essential travel is banned for a certain period of time."

    Europewide, the decision has already been taken that Member States can ban their residents from going on vacation.

    The meeting started at 2:00 PM and is still ongoing. The measures are not official until they are announced at the press conference following the Consultative Committee. At what time the press conference will take place is not yet clear.

    Maïthé Chini & Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

