   
The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel ban
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 January, 2021
Latest News:
The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel...
Belgium’s Latest Travel Rules Explained...
Travel ban: ‘We have many questions,’ say travel...
Hairdressers and contact professions can reopen in February:...
Belgium to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 January 2021
    The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel ban
    Belgium’s Latest Travel Rules Explained
    Travel ban: ‘We have many questions,’ say travel agents
    Hairdressers and contact professions can reopen in February: reports
    Belgium to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1 March: reports
    Belgium to support travel sector with €30 million
    Academics plead for February reopening of lecture halls
    Flemish hospitals can vaccinate some 20,000 staff in the next two weeks
    European Council on the fight against COVID-19 ends with oral conclusions
    Flemish warehouse worker cracks 350-year-old code
    Consultative Committee today: what we know
    Consultative Committee: What Belgium Wants
    Belgium in Brief: What Do YOU Want?
    Brussels police denounce officers filmed yelling racist insults on patrol
    High-risk contacts will also be tested on day 1 and 7 from Monday
    UK considers £500 compensation for people who test positive for Covid-19
    10-year-old girl dies after TikTok blackout challenge
    Brussels court throws out all charges against polar explorer
    Snow expected in Belgium this weekend
    Stock markets open to losses amid coronavirus concerns
    View more
    Share article:

    The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel ban

    Friday, 22 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will prohibit non-essential travel from 27 January to 1 March, according to the latest measures from Belgium’s Consultative Committee.

    These measures, however, stop short of an all border closure or travel ban – meaning travel will be allowed under six specific cases considered essential.

    They are:

    • Business trips.
    • Cross-border commuters will still be allowed to cross the border for activities that are also allowed in Belgium without going through the quarantine, but for a period of up to 48 hours.
    • Humanitarian reasons: assistance to an elderly, minor or vulnerable person or a person with a disability, visiting relatives in palliative care, and relocations for medical reasons and continuation of medical treatment.
    • Travelling for studies: travel of pupils, students and trainees on exchange within the framework of their studies, as well as researchers with a hosting agreement.
    • Compelling family reasons: family reunification, visits to a spouse or partner who does not live under the same roof (if plausible evidence of a stable and lasting relationship can be provided), trips for co-parenting, civil and religious weddings, funerals or cremations (of relatives or next of kin).
    • Various: care for animals, journeys within the framework of legal obligations (if they cannot be made digitally), urgent repairs within the framework of the safety of a vehicle and moving house.

    Jules Johnston & Maïthé Chini 
    The Brussels Times