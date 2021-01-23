   
Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential travel
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 January, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate...
A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy...
South African variant: Belgium’s first outbreak in Ostend...
Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential...
The world is one Trappist beer poorer as...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 January 2021
    Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate
    A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy
    South African variant: Belgium’s first outbreak in Ostend
    Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential travel
    The world is one Trappist beer poorer as abbey loses last monk
    Reformist movement calls for a 33% income tax cap in Belgium
    Online meetings: turn off the webcam to help the planet
    Analysis: Travellers at Christmas brought home the British variant
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and reproduction rate increase
    Jail sentences for people-smuggling gang who caused 39 deaths
    The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel ban
    Belgium’s Latest Travel Rules Explained
    Travel ban: ‘We have many questions,’ say travel agents
    Hairdressers and contact professions can reopen in February: reports
    Belgium to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1 March: reports
    Belgium to support travel sector with €30 million
    Academics plead for February reopening of lecture halls
    Flemish hospitals can vaccinate some 20,000 staff in the next two weeks
    European Council on the fight against COVID-19 ends with oral conclusions
    Flemish warehouse worker cracks 350-year-old code
    View more
    Share article:

    Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential travel

    Saturday, 23 January 2021
    © Belga

    While continuous surveillance of Belgium’s borders is impossible, the police will endeavour to enforce the ban on non-essential travel issued on Friday by the Consultative Committee, according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    “We are relying on the understanding of citizens that these measures are necessary,” Ms. Verlinden said on VTM Nieuws.

    Non-essential travel is banned until the 1st of March, both for people wishing to go abroad and for foreign residents planning to come to Belgium. According to the Minister, police will be conducting verifications under an action plan to be launched on Saturday.

    Violators could be fined, Ms. Verlinden said, explaining that the fines would be in line with those being imposed under the current measures against the novel Coronavirus.

    Students attending schools on the other side of the border and cross-border workers are allowed to travel. Ordinary family visits across the border are not authorised, but people can cross over to attend marriages or funerals.

    Travellers need to have a written statement of honour. “Police can check whether the statement corresponds to reality,” Minister Verlinden said, adding that skis strapped to the roof of a vehicle, for example, would raise the suspicions of the police.

    The Brussels Times