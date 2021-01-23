   
Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 January, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness...
ECDC warns about very high risk of spread...
Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate...
A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy...
South African variant: Belgium’s first outbreak in Ostend...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 January 2021
    Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness
    ECDC warns about very high risk of spread of new COVID-19 variants
    Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate
    A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy
    South African variant: Belgium’s first outbreak in Ostend
    Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential travel
    The world is one Trappist beer poorer as abbey loses last monk
    Reformist movement calls for a 33% income tax cap in Belgium
    Online meetings: turn off the webcam to help the planet
    Analysis: Travellers at Christmas brought home the British variant
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and reproduction rate increase
    Jail sentences for people-smuggling gang who caused 39 deaths
    The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel ban
    Belgium’s Latest Travel Rules Explained
    Travel ban: ‘We have many questions,’ say travel agents
    Hairdressers and contact professions can reopen in February: reports
    Belgium to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1 March: reports
    Belgium to support travel sector with €30 million
    Academics plead for February reopening of lecture halls
    Flemish hospitals can vaccinate some 20,000 staff in the next two weeks
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness

    Saturday, 23 January 2021
    © Belga

    The second wave of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections has put a damper on Belgians’ happiness, according to the National Survey on Happiness conducted by the NN Life Insurance Company and the University of Ghent.

    The survey, whose results were released on Saturday, shows that some factors linked to well-being, such as joy of life, calmness of spirit and a feeling of autonomy have gone down compared to the first wave, while loneliness and depression have increased sharply.

    According to the latest survey, conducted in December 2020, Belgians gave their life satisfaction before the COVID-19 crisis an average rating of 6.73 out of 10. This figure went down slightly during the first wave, and considerably during the second one, slumping to 6.21. Thirty percent of adults felt really happy, down from 40% before the health crisis, and only 17% felt real joie de vivre, as against 23% before.

    A first factor linked to the feeling of unhappiness in times of crisis has to do with autonomy. Insufficient autonomy increases the probability of unhappiness by 56%, according to the report. A feeling of competence, calmness of spirit, a life that has direction, satisfactory social contacts and a sense of belonging are all factors that can enhance people’s autonomy.

    The second wave of infections has also led to a significant increase in loneliness. In fact, 73% of respondents said they felt moderately to very lonely, up from 65% during the first wave. Among young people aged 18 to 34 years, the percentage was even higher, at 78%.

    A person who feels lonely has a 48% higher chance of being unhappy in times of crisis.

    While COVID-19 has created fear in the minds of 43% of Belgians, the country’s future generates more concern, with no fewer than 73% of respondents saying they were worried about the future of Belgium.

    On a more positive note, Belgians have been feeling a greater sense of belonging since the outbreak of the pandemic.

    Before COVID-19, the country’s average rate in terms of a sense of belonging was 6.99 out of 10. That rate moved up to 7.12 during the first wave, and is now 7.32 over 10.

    The Brussels Times