   
Coronavirus: UK variant causes 25% of new infections in Belgium
Sunday, 24 January, 2021
    © Belga

    The UK variant of the novel Coronavirus is gradually becoming the most dominant strain in Belgium, where it already accounts for an estimated 25% of new infections, according to biostatistician Geert Molenberghs.

    Speaking on Sunday on VRT, the Catholic University of Leuven/University of Hasselt researcher added that this estimate was based on samples. “At both the Louvain and Liège laboratories, the estimates came up with the same result,” he added.

    The situation is quite worrying due to the figures themselves, which have begun to rise again, and the many outbreaks. However, this was not completely unexpected given the experience of countries like England, Ireland and Scotland, where the easing of measures, coupled with the UK variant “have caused things to go downhill fast.”

    “We’ve gained a bit of time by not easing restrictions, but we’ve known for some days or weeks now that the UK variant is moving around here,” he added.

