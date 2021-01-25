Belgian man arrested in Dakar for smuggling 675 kg of cocaine

A Belgian businessman was arrested in the Senegalese capital of Dakar on suspicion of being involved in smuggling 675 kilograms of cocaine found by the police.

The drugs were already found on 28 December, in a house in the coastal town of Ngaparou, according to Senegalese media.

The drug traffickers reportedly managed to escape, but their identities were known and they were signalled, making it more difficult to flee the country.

The Belgian suspect is active in the construction sector in Senegal, and is said to be involved in several real estate projects in Dakar and on the “Petite Côte,” a coastal strip with several seaside resorts, according to local media.

The man was arrested last week, and referred to the public prosecutor’s office in the city of Mbour in the Thiès region, but police are still looking for other suspects in the case.

The Brussels Times